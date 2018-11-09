× Wintrust Business Lunch 11/9/18: Changing Credit Card Technology, Presto Real Estate, & “Dawn or Doom 2018”

Credit card technology has changed substantially in recent years and Steve Bertrand found out from Andrea Hanis that they could be changing yet again due to the New York Subway system. Lisa Stover shared her experience with seniors in the real estate industry that lead her to creating Presto Real Estate, Gerry McCartney explained why we should be excited (but also concerned) for the progression of technology in the future, and Front Row Phyllis previewed some of the entertainment events going on around the Chicago area.