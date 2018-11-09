× The Opening Bell 11/9/18: The Most Surprising Thing About The Elections – Wall Street

Many were expecting the election to happen the way it did, but Paul Nolte (SVP & Sr. Portfolio Manager at Kingsivew Asset Management) explained to Steve Grzanich that the surprise came from the stock markets. The two recapped the higher than expected performance of Wall Street after the votes were counted and they also covered other market news like the Federal Reserve not raising interest rates this time around. Brian Sumers (Aviation Business Editor at Skift.com) then updated Steve on the warning Boeing is issuing about the technical issue that might come with the new airplane.