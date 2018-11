× The John Williams Show Full Podcast 11.08.18: The Jim Acosta video, Congressman Raja Krishnamoorthi, Fun Things to Do, Bright Side of Life

John Williams calls on you again to weigh in on the “doctored-not doctored” debate with Donald Trump, on the video of Jim Acosta at the Wednesday press briefing. Then, Congressman Raja Krishnamoorthi talks about what’s next following this election. Finally, John, Elif and Violeta give you “Fun Things to Do This Weekend,” and the Bright Side of Life segment.