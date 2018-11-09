× The John Williams Show Full Podcast 11.08.18: Jim Acosta, Coats for Kids, No Straw November

John Williams goes over the Jim Acosta incident in the White House, the reason for which his press pass was suspended. John calls on Dan Shelley, the executive director of the Radio Television Digital News Association to do that. And, you weigh in with your own opinions on that moment between Trump and Acosta. Plus, CD One Price Cleaners Marketing Coordinator explains how you can take part in Coats for Kids, a coat drive. Finally, Shedd Aquarium Director of Conservation Action Jaclyn Wegner encourages you to join the Shedd in No Straw November.