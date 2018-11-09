× The First Roel presented by New Balance Chicago

SAVE THE DATE….REGISTRATION COMING SOON!

Holiday prep got you stressed? Keep calm, kick back your heels and make merry with Roe Conn, Anna Davlantes, Judy Pielach, Kevin Powell, Violeta Podrumedic and Richard Roeper at the jolliest holiday party of the season!

Join The Roe Conn Show with Anna Davlantes live broadcast at Durty Nellie’s in Palatine on Friday, December 7th from 3pm to 7pm. The broadcast features live music from The Ides of March, special guests and the roll-out of the Canarble Wagon. You’ll receive a goodie bag and have the chance to win door prizes, too.

The registration to attend is coming soon. Don’t miss out on the world’s most fun holiday party, The First Röel!

The show benefits the U.S. Marine Corps Reserve Toys for Tots holiday toy drive. All attendees are asked to bring a new, unwrapped toy or game to the broadcast. Toys for kids of all ages are accepted.

Events is ages 21 and over. Doors open at 2:30pm | Live broadcast 3pm – 7pm

About U.S. Marine Corps Reserve Toys for Tots

The mission of the U.S. Marine Corps Reserve Toys for Tots program is to collect new toys and distribute those toys as Christmas gifts to less fortunate children in the community. You can help Toys for Tots deliver, through a new toy at Christmas, a message of hope to less fortunate youngsters.

About Durty Nellie’s

Durty Nellie’s is located at 180 N. Smith Street, conveniently located next door to the Palatine METRA station. There is also a 5-story parking garage with free parking after 5pm.