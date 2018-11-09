× The Diving Bell: Taiwan Roots, Americana Songwriter Revival and Lay Something on The Bar (Besides Your Elbows)

Nick Digilio welcomes back to the show Steve Hendershot, Clare Hendershot and Charles Murphy of The Diving Bell.

In this conversation they discuss Clare’s Taiwan roots, their participation in the New Americana Songwriter Revival and Charlie’s grandfather, songwriter of “Lay Something on The Bar (Besides Your Elbows).”

To download this or any of Nick’s podcast visit our I-Tunes page. Like us on Facebook (/nickdshow) and follow us on Twitter (@nickdshow.)