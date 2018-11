× Steve Cochran Full Show 11.09.18: We see you snow!

It’s the first snow of the season and we asked listeners to send in pics of their snow covered yards. Dan Hampton says watch out for the Lions. Coach Fitz is ready for Iowa and Brandon Saad is looking forward to the dad’s trip this weekend. Dean Richards discusses shooting an apple of staff members heads. Christmas Pete is back and he awards a listener a $100 gift card to Tree Time.