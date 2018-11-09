FILE- In this May 23, 2018, file photo, plastic drinking straws are photographed in New York. Australians will find fewer plastics on the shelves at most supermarkets as retailers bend to customer demands to reduce waste. Retail giant Woolworths said all its stores in Australia and New Zealand will no longer sell plastic straws by the end of this year. It also will offer reusable shopping bags when it phases out plastic shopping bags on June 20, and will expand its program to remove plastic wrap from fruit and vegetable for another 80 products. (AP Photo/Barbara Woike, File)
Shedd Aquarium Director of Conservation Jaclyn Wegner on No Straw November
Shedd Aquarium Director of Conservation Action Jaclyn Wegner joins John Williams to describe the harm and solution of plastic straw use. She asks you to join the Shedd Aquarium in celebrating No Straw November; listen for two ways to take part!