Just Don’t Do It |Part 2| The Big Payoff

In Part 1 of our season opener, we talked about the lead up to taking “Big A” action in our lives, and the unusual role that talking about what you want to do (to everyone, all the time) plays in that process. In this episode, Rachel and Suzanne look at the flipside– those times in your life when your power comes from holding back, and doing nothing. You’ll hear their stories of restraint, as well as this week’s segments of “Have you noticed…” and “Check this out”. (Your car rental experience will never be the same again.)