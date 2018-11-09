Just Do It |Part 1| The Big Payoff

To act or not to act, that is the question. We are kicking off the start of this season with a two part conversation. In this episode we talk about what gets us to take action and why we don’t.

You know the drill: there’s a move, a change, a pivot we’ve been contemplating for months…or years. We talk about it talk about it talk about it… sounding like a broken record to our friends and colleagues, but can’t quite take the plunge. Until one day, we do. Suzanne and Rachel share some stories, shine a new light on what’s really going on here…and what to do about it.