× Freak Out Friday with The Political Round Table, Animal Expert Steve Dale, Jake Melnick’s Corner Music from Bleach Party! | Full Show (Nov 9th)

Tonight we welcome on Executive Chef Nick Santangelo from a favorite Chicago restaurant Jake Melnick’s Corner Tap to discuss thier new late night menu. Then, Animal expert and WGN host, Steve Dale joins us on air to talk about continued issues with dog adoption and greyhound tracks being shutdown. To talk all things fashion and shoes we welcome orthopedic surgeon turned shoe designer, Dr. Taryn Rose. And we’re also excited to bring on music from the epic Chicago surf-rock group Bleach Party! Listen in as we groove on the tunes from Meghan MacDuff, Bart Pappas, Richard Giraldi, and Kaylee Preston. Also, since it’s Friday we welcome our political guys: Dave Lundy and Eric Elk. And finally, we play another round of “What’s That From”. This week we take on an episode of WKRP In Cincinnati.

Love the show or want to reach out to Patti or Andrea? FACEBOOK | TWITTER | WGN SHOW PAGE | ITunes

Or reach out to Executive Producer Michael Heidemann for guest info and inquires: TWITTER