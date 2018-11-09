× Emo Philips and David Pasquesi live in studio, Rex Huppke talks Acosta, Theater Thursday “The Darkness After Dawn” | Full Show (Nov 11th)

Tonight we welcome on comedians David Pasquesi and Emo Philips live in studio! They join us right after their show at Zanies Chicago (they have 2 coming up this Friday & Saturday) to talk comedy, their background and connection to Chicago. Rex Huppke writer from The Chicago Tribune jumps on air to discuss his recent article on Jim Acosta and the ‘Trump bots’, Then, it’s Theater Thursday! So, we welcome on the group from The Factory Theater’s “The Darkness After Dawn” (Manny Tamayo and Allison Cain).

