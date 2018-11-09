× Decider.com’s Alexander Zalben: What’s on TV for Friday, Saturday, and Sunday

It’s time to talk about TV! Bill and Wendy are joined over the phone by Decider.com managing editor, Alexander Zalben! They talk about why The Satanic Temple is suing Netflix’s ‘Chilling Adventures of Sabrina’, what’s next for ‘The Walking Dead’ universe as it moves forward into the post-Rick era, Chris Pine’s role in Netflix’s “Outlaw King,” Julia Roberts performance in “Homecoming”, and much more.

