Breakfast with a Blackhawk: Brandon Saad

Brandon Saad joined the Steve Cochran joined the Steve Cochran Show for Breakfast with a Blackhawk. Brandon spent a few hours in the dentist chair this week after taking a puck to the face. He said he’s healing nicely. He’s excited for the dad’s trip this weekend and says that it was a little strange not to be playing for Q last night but is excited to see what Jeremy brings to the team.