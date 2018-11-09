× Bill and Wendy Full Show 11.9.18: Snow Friday

Bill and Wendy chat with Mary and Steve about their favorite snack foods. Then, Wendy shares her outrageous parking garage story. Producer Jasmine is in a pickle. Her former co-worker is getting married on Sunday, but she doesn’t know how much money she should spend on a wedding gift? Bill, Wendy, and our listeners try to give her the best advice. After that, Alexander Zalben from Decider.com joins the show to talk about what’s new on TV.

