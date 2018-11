× Bill and Wendy Bonus Hour 11.9.18: Gotcha Friday

Today on the bonus hour, Bill and Wendy talk about Bill’s upcoming speech today at a local high school. Bill has an idea what he wants to talk about, but he wants to run it by Wendy and Judy Pielach to see if its good enough. They also dive back into famous TV catchphrases.

