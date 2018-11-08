× Wintrust Veterans Day Event

Veterans Day is more than just one day. And, it’s more than just one event. Because so many brave men and women have fought for us, we have the everyday liberties and freedoms that so many others around the world do not. For that, we are tremendously grateful.

Today, we are honored to be in the presence of heroes. These people have fought different battles, at different times, but they are all connected to a greater cause: to make our country a better place to live for generations to come. And, they have done just that.

Wintrust is proud to commemorate our country’s veterans today and every day. On behalf of the company, our city, and country, we thank you. Thank you for your service. Thank you for your protection. And, most of all, thank you for your sacrifice.

Listen tonight beginning at 6:15pm as Wintrust honors:

IRV ABRAMSON

U.S. Army, WWII

EDDIE JELKS

U.S. Navy, WWII

ROBERT LONG

U.S. Army Air Corps, WWII

ROBERT MEISNER

U.S. Army Air Corps, WWII

STEVE PIZZELLO

U.S. Army, WWII

HENRY “HANK” ROBERSON

U.S. Army, WWII

EDDIE ROLLINS

U.S. Army, WWII

EDWARD STEPHENS

U.S. Navy, WWII

JOHN ULLINSKEY

U.S. Navy, WWII