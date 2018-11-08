× Wintrust Business Lunch 11/8/18: Foldable Phones, Retiring On Time, & IL’s Mega Mansions

We all know phone technology is constantly changing, but Ian Sherr might have blown the mind of Steve Bertrand as consumers are finally seeing a version of a foldable phone (but Steve doesn’t quite get why). Bill Geiger is keeping his sights set on the future when it comes to retirement planning, and Dennis Rodkin has his eye on the most expensive home in the Chicago market, but doesn’t think it will be housing a family any time soon.