Video: Tour of WGN Radio’s New Offices

Get a first full look at WGN Radio’s new studios while learning a little bit about the process of moving an on-air, live 24/7 radio station. The new offices, built by our friends at Pepper Construction, feature 2 showcase “skyline” studios, a performance stage, and a large newsroom with 5 workstations and 6 adjacent recording studios. Large windows on all sides invite in sunlight and gorgeous skyline views over Wacker Drive and the Chicago River. Watch the video below and experience the place WGN Radio is proud to call its new home.

