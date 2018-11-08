× uh-PARENT-ly Ep. 21 | The “talk”: When is it time to teach kids about sex?

Do you remember learning about “the birds and the bees?” Was it a series of thoughtful conversations or a let’s-get-this-over-with monologue from Mom or Dad? Betty Barsley Marra, a health educator at Robert Crown Center, tells uh-PARENT-ly cohosts Tracy Weiner and Anne Johnsos sex education should start at birth and continue throughout childhood as parents look for “teachable moments.”

Note: This is an episode you’ll want to play WITHOUT kids in the audience.

