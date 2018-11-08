× The Opening Bell 11/8/18: If Businesses Could Tell Pritzker One Thing Before He Takes Office…

Commercial Real Estate has been one of the most active industries in the Chicago area recently, so Steve Grzanich checked in with the Associated Bank Thought Leader, Greg Warsek (SVP & Regional Manager for the Chicago Market for Commercial Real Estate), to feel the pulse of where businesses are moving and what the major players will do down the road. Steven Strahler (Reporter at Crains Chicago Business) then jumped on the program to preview what business leaders are looking forward to and expecting from Governor Elect JB Pritzker.