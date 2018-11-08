× The Mincing Rascals 11.8.18: Turmoil in the Justice Department, Acosta’s cred pulled, post-midterm morale

The Mincing Rascals are John Williams, Steve Bertrand and Justin Kaufmann of WGN Radio, and Eric Zorn and Scott Stantis of the Chicago Tribune. The Rascals begin by discussing the firing of Jeff Sessions and where the fate of the Mueller investigation lies with under new AG Matt Whitaker. They also consider the Jim Acosta press conference affair and whether or not the White House was justified in pulling his credential; they take stock of the national sentiment as a whole as we come out of the midterms with a split Congress, and finally, the gang looks ahead to JB Pritzker’s term as governor and what it could mean for criminal justice reform in the state of Illinois.

Justin recommends watching The Good Place on NBC (and Netflix and Hulu).

Eric recommends listening to Rachel Maddow’s Bag Man podcast.

John recommends reading The Library Book.