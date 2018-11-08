× Steve Dale: Quirky the dog still needs his forever home

Steve Dale is a certified animal behavior specialist who has been a trusted voice in the world of pet health for over 20 years. He is also one of our favorite guests! He joins Bill and Wendy to talk about what’s going on in Vernon Hills when it comes to pet stores, Quirky the dog, who is still available for adoption at Chicago Animal Care and Control, the greyhound racing ban in Florida, and more.

