× Steve Cochran Full Show 11.08.18: If Brian Urlacher and Lance Briggs had a baby

The president was busy yesterday, which means we were busy today. Chuck Todd joins the show after his favorite show of the year. Dean Richards talks about Moron Entertainment expanding to other markets. The CEO of Capriotti’s Subs, Ashley Morris, brings in delicious subs and Ilyce Glink tries not to scare us about our taxes going up. We miss summer.