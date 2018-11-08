Stan Bowman talks about the decision to fire “beloved” Coach Q and moving forward as an organization
Chicago Blackhawks Vice President & General Manager Stan Bowman joins Roe Conn, Anna Davlantes, and Kevin Powell to talk about the tough decision to fire Joel Quenneville. Stan also talks about moving forward with Jeremy Colliton and the plan for raising the game of the team’s young players. Then, a technical glitch ends the interview early.
