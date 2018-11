× Sifting through garbage marketing with Matt Mroczek

Steel Croissant founder Matt Mroczek joins Scott in-studio at WGN Radio for the second time in one year! On the show before with Scrub30, Matt makes the point that marketing is a lot like trying to land that first date. There’s a lot of gut feeling involved, you need to make a connection, and there’s a bunch of garbage out there to sift through.

This episode is sponsored by Bank of America and MB Real Estate.

