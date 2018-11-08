Rep. Adam Kinzinger warns against Democrat overreach from experience under Obama

Posted 9:01 AM, November 8, 2018, by , Updated at 09:00AM, November 8, 2018

Rep. Adam Kinzinger joins Roe Conn and Anna Davlantes to talk about being on a short-list of Repbulican winners in Illinois on election night and how he will work to work with his counterparts in Congress to move the country forward.

