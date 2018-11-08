BALTIMORE, MD - JULY 10: Bryce Harper #34 of the Washington Nationals and Manny Machado #13 of the Baltimore Orioles talk during their game at Oriole Park at Camden Yards on July 10, 2015 in Baltimore, Maryland. (Photo by Rob Carr/Getty Images)
Powell at the Park, Episode 23: Bryce Harper To The White Sox? How Aggressive Will The Cubs Be This Offseason? The Latest From MLB’s General Manager’s Meetings
On the latest Powell at the Park, Kevin talks with NBC Sports Chicago’s Vinnie Duber and Tony Andracki. They talk about the Bryce Harper hype. Where will Manny Machado end signing? And how aggressive will both the Cubs and Sox be this offseason?