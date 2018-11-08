× Powell at the Park, Episode 23: Bryce Harper To The White Sox? How Aggressive Will The Cubs Be This Offseason? The Latest From MLB’s General Manager’s Meetings

On the latest Powell at the Park, Kevin talks with NBC Sports Chicago’s Vinnie Duber and Tony Andracki. They talk about the Bryce Harper hype. Where will Manny Machado end signing? And how aggressive will both the Cubs and Sox be this offseason?

