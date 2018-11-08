× Oscar-nominated director Jason Reitman: “We have such an indecent President that it’s almost impossible to evaluate what flaws we are willing to put up with in our leaders”

The tremendous screenwriter and director Jason Reitman joins Justin once again to talk about his new film, “The Front Runner.” Jason talks about taking on a story that America knows well, how the Gary Hart scandal changed media forever, what he learned about Gary Hart while working on this film, the challenges of working on a period piece, how they were able to use archival footage, how the scandal was the first time political journalism and tabloid journalism became intertwined, Hugh Jackman’s incredible performance as Gary Hart and how history is going to look back at Gary Hart.

