Hoge and Jahns, Episode 189: Week 10 Bears-Lions, NFL Preview

Adam Hoge and Adam Jahns open up with a special announcement before getting into previewing the upcoming game against the Lions. The guys also recap the week that was, including a former general manger taking a shot at Bears quarterback, Mitchell Trubisky. Hoge and Jahns predict the outcome of the game, discuss the biggest questions heading into Sunday, and make some prop bets as well. The crew also play voicemails from listeners and make picks against the spread for college and pro games.

