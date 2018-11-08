× Dean Richards talks “Breaking Bad” and shares his weekend movie picks

Dean Richards checks in with Bill and Wendy. Dean explains his new “beef” with WGN’s Ana Beleval. They also discuss the “Breaking Bad” movie rumors. Then, Dean reviews this weekend’s movies including “The Grinch,” “Outlaw King,” and “Girl in the Spider’s Web.”

