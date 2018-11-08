Chicago Blackhawks new head coach Jeremy Colliton speaks during an NHL hockey press conference Tuesday, Nov. 6, 2018, in Chicago. Colliton replaces Joel Quenneville who was fired on Tuesday. (AP Photo/Kamil Krzaczynski)
Jeremy Colliton joins the Steve Cochran Show for the first time as the head coach of the Chicago Blackhawks. Jeremy said it’s been a crazy week with his daughter being born, returning from an Ice Hogs road trip and then becoming head coach of the Chicago Blackhawks. He said he has great respect for Coach Q and he learned a lot from him but he isn’t going to try to be him.