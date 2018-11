× Bill and Wendy Full Show 11.8.18: The press conference that went too far

Today’s guests include comedian Emo Philips, noted pet expert Steve Dale, and WGN’s Dean Richards. Bill and Wendy discuss President Trump’s chaotic press conference on Wednesday, comedy, pets, movies, and more.

You can find Bill and Wendy on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram. The Bill and Wendy Show airs Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. to noon, then streaming from noon to 1 p.m.