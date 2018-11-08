× Bill and Wendy Bonus Hour 11.8.18: That didn’t go well

Where did the word ‘staycation’ come from? Bill and Wendy talk about the origin of the word. Plus, famous TV catchphrases. We all heard them before, but do you know them all? They also chat with Judy Pielach about Jim Acosta behavior during President Trump’s press conference on Wednesday.

You can find Bill and Wendy on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram. The Bill and Wendy Show airs Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. to noon, then streaming from noon to 1 p.m.