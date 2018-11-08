× Associated Bank Thought Leader Greg Warsek: Are We At The End of The CRE Cycle?

Every industry has their ups and downs, but real estate cycles seem much harder to follow, but thankfully the Associated Bank Thought Leader, Greg Warsek (SVP & Regional Manager for the Chicago Market for Commercial Real Estate) provided some input to help get a feel on where businesses are moving to. Steve Grzanich and Greg also discussed how Amazon HQ2 hopes for Chicago is dwindling, the suburban market could be making it’s moves soon, and the co-working space is finally getting recognized by the other big players.