The election is over but the markets are moving along as if it were just another day (which is what Terry Savage likes to see). Steve Bertrand and Terry chatted about the nation wide voting effort yesterday and how it impacted the markets today and the influence going forward, while Shamus Toomey wrapped up the show with one of the big stories coming out of Block Club Chicago this week.