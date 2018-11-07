× WGN Election Special: J.B. Pritzker wins amid an Illinois blue wave

Justin Kaufmann hosts WGN’s election special with a marvelous panel of guests including the Chicago Tribune’s Eric Zorn, The Daily Line’s Heather Cherone, WGN’s Walter Jacobson, Chicago Newsroom’s Ken Davis, Anne Kavanagh of Media Pros 24/7, Lance Trover of Tusk Strategies, Dave Lundy of Aileron Communications, Hermene Hartman of N’Digo Magazine, Chris Varones of Aesop Communications Group, State Senator Daniel Biss and former Governor Pat Quinn. We also keep you up to date on all the important local and national races with Andrea Darlas, Judy Pielach, Kim Gordon and Dometi Pongo in the WGN newsroom.