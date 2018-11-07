× The Opening Bell 11/7/18: Record High Political Spending For 2018 Midterm Elections

The Midterm Political season is over and so are the political ads. However Steve Grzanich and Shannon Vavar (Reporter at Axios) noted that this year was a more active election for advertising than years past, and the numbers supported that breaking records all across the country. Sarah Hollenbeck (Shopping and Retail Expert at BlackFriday.com) then previewed the holiday shopping season by consolidating the shopping deals that are all over the internet into one site, and what to expect for this year’s shopping season.