The John Williams Show Full Podcast 11.07.18: Experiences at the polling place, referendum votes, midterm election analysis

John Williams covers the midterm election results beginning with WGN Radio Reporter Judy Pielach. She pops in to talk about her experience at the polling place with her daughter. Then, Hamline University Professor Dave Schultz gives his analysis on why certain districts voted the way they did. And, John, Elif, Steve and Violeta reveal their votes on a few of the referendum questions on-air.