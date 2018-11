× Senator Durbin: “I don’t fault him [JB Pritzker] for not giving chapter and verse in specifics.”

Senator Dick Durbin joins the Steve Cochran Show the day after the elections where we saw democrats win every statewide office in Illinois. The Senator is looking forward to working with some of the new electees and he’s particularly impressed with Lauren Underwood. He’s unsure if he running again but he’s leaning that way.