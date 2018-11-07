Roe Conn Full Show (11/7/18): The Mooch, Mark McKinnon, Lester Holt, Rep. Kinzinger, News or Ruse, and more…

Posted 10:33 PM, November 7, 2018, by , Updated at 08:53AM, November 8, 2018

The Roe Conn Show w/Anna Davlantes for Wednesday, November 7th, 2018:
WGN-TV’s Ben Bradley breaks down some of the numbers behind election day in Illinois, Chicago Blackhawks General Manager Stan Bowman talks about the dismissal of Joel Quenneville & new head coach Jeremy Colliton, NBC’s Lester Holt reports on an unusual White House press conference where President Trump got into multiple arguments with reporters, former federal prosecutor Renato Mariotti explains how the firing of AG Jeff Sessions will impact special counsel Robert Mueller’s investigation into Russian meddling, Rep. Adam Kinzinger looks forward to working for Illinois as the state’s highest-ranking Republican, the Top Five@5 features former White House Press Secretary Anthony Scaramucci calling into the show, political strategist & co-host of Showtime’s “The Circus” Mark McKinnon talks about being in the room during President Trump’s 90min+ press conference, and Chicago’s Very Own/star of HBO’s ‘Veep’ David Pasquesi plays News Or Ruse.

