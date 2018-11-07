× Retro Video Game Review: Lion King

The Lion King is a classic Disney movie. It has a great VO cast, awesome animation, and iconic music. When the game came out I didn’t care what the reviews were like because the game is going to be as good as the movie. Right? 🤔 Now I’m going back to see if this is a good game or is it just nostalgia.

Retro Review – Lion King (Sega Genesis)

