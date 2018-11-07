× Pink Floyd “The Wall” VS. 2 Guys 1 Album

On Episode #24 of 2 Guys 1 Album, hosts Mike Heidemann and Paul Farahvar take a look into one of the most famous conceptual albums of all time with Pink Floyd “The Wall”. Listen in as the guys give their take on the ambient noises and blended harmonies of an album that sprung into the zeitgeist with hit songs like “Comfortably Numb” and “Another Brick In The Wall”. [Some Mature Language]

Listen To The Full Podcast Right Here And Comment Below!



Each week, “Music Insiders” Michael Heidemann & Paul Farahvar review, dissect and discuss a new album, complete with personal opinions and journeys related to the music. Subscribe and Message Us today!

Like what you hear? Have a question or want to get in contact with 2 Guys 1 Album?

2guys1album@gmail.com | Twitter | Facebook | ITunes

Hosts – Michael Heidemann and Paul Farahvar