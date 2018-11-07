× No Coast Cinema Ep. 55 | The Art of the Soundtrack with Michael Heidemann, October Board of Review

Today on the No Coast Cinema Board of Review, film critic Matt Cipolla returns to review the latest films to hit theaters this October with venerable Chairmen of the Board Tom and Conor.

Later; Michael Heidemann of the Sound Sessions podcast and the Patti Vasquez Show with Andrea Darlas joins to discuss film soundtracks, including Thom Yorke’s Suspiria score. Together, they take a look at the various roles music played in October’s cinematic releases and share some of their favorite experiences with movie soundtracks.