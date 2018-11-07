× Mr. Meditation

Darrell Jones, general manager of Chill Meditation and Massage, joins the conversation as we discuss the importance of implementing meditation into our daily lives. No matter your religious belief, spiritual ideals or if you are a science-based thinker, meditation is a very realistic tool that everyone can utilize, especially as we deal with stress. Catch your breath and “chill” with us on this episode and find out more info on services, classes and corporate events at www.chillchicago.com.

http://serve.castfire.com/audio/3564337/getting-zen-with-jen-z-ep-10_2018-11-06-175737.64kmono.mp3

