× Local artist donates his album proceeds to Mental Health America

Brandon Fox is a singer/songwriter from Chicago. While his passion for music runs deep from childhood, his passion for spreading awareness to mental health runs just as deep.

Having experienced first hand the effects of mental illness, Brandon realizes how important it is for everyone to become educated on this common illness that affects 1 out of 4 Americans and he wants those who suffer to know “you are no longer alone”.

Labeled a new independent artist, Fox charted top 30 on iTunes the first week of the release of his album ‘Remedy’. Fox pledged to donate 100% of his album proceeds (which includes sales and royalties) to Mental Health America. MHA is a non-profit organization that helps bring awareness and treatment to those in need.

Brandon will be dedicating a free benefit show with a live performance Saturday, November 10, 2018 at Bassline 2239 S Michigan Ave, Chicago, IL 60616 Show starts at 6pm.

Donations are appreciated. All proceeds will go to MHA.

Brandon sat down with Marsha Lyles to discuss mental health and he also dropped off his exclusive, hot new track ‘Beautiful Disaster’.

Listen here: