Former Bear Israel Idonije, The 'L' Card Game, Sets For Vets, Small Biz Saturday, Chicago Comedy Festival, "Handicap This" and Women Tech Founders (WTF) | Full Show (Nov 8th)

Tonight we welcome on former Chicago Bear Israel Idonije to discuss his charitable organization “IF Charities” – Listen in as they discuss an exciting event to help the organization happening on Nov 17th here in Chicago. Tim Gillengerten (owner and founder of Transit Tees) joins us to showcase the first Chicago ‘L’ card game which started in Chicago’s Wicker Park. Then, Matthew Patrick Torres and Amy Nico Schwartz jump on air to discuss “Sets For Vets” which is an upcoming Laugh Factory Show to benefit homeless veterans. And from Small business Saturday we welcome the team from Lincoln Square/Ravenswood Chamber of Commerce. Chicago’s also celebrating Chicago’s Comedy Film Festival so we are delighted to welcome Jessica Hardy (film fest director) and Jeffrey Eagle, VP & Executive Producer at AARP Studios to share their insight. Tim Wambach has an incredible story alongside his friend Mike Berkson – tune in to hear about an exciting event called “Handicap This” happening at the NORTH SHORE CENTER IN SKOKIE with One Performance Friday, November 9th. And finally, we welcome Terri Brax who is the Founder and President of Women Tech Founders to shed some light on the hard working women in the tech industry as well as the Midwest Women in Tech awards which is coming up on Nov 8th.

