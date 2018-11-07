× Election Coverage Special 2018 | Full Show (Nov 6th)

Tonight we welcome on an esteemed panel to break down tonight’s election happening across the nation. Listen in as we take a look at tonights polls and breaking news with: Jim Allen (Chicago Board of Elections) • Mary Ann Ahern (NBC News) • Ryan Burrow (ABC News) • Scott Smith • Scott Stantis (Chicago Tribune Politcal Cartoonist) • Eric Zorn (Chicago Tribune) • Kristin Soltis Anderson (ABC News) • Dan Morain (Speaking on the California Congressional Races) • Dave Lundy • Eric Elk • Ken Jakubowski (Political Round Table)

Love the show or want to reach out to Patti or Andrea? FACEBOOK | TWITTER | WGN SHOW PAGE | ITunes

Or reach out to Producer Michael Heidemann for guest info and inquires: TWITTER