ClubCorp on staying relevant: “The Metropolitan’s reinvention makes it the most modern and sophisticated lifestyle club in Chicago.”

It’s the “The Download on Chicago Business” sponsored by Signature Bank. This morning, the Steve Cochran Show speaks with David Pillsbury, CEO of Club Corp. Pilssbury talks about how ClubCorp has listened to feedback from their long time members as well as the new generation of members to evolve spaces to make them relevant for today’s culture. Pillsbury says, “The Metropolitan’s reinvention makes it the most modern and sophisticated lifestyle club in Chicago.”