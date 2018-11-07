× Bill and Wendy Full Show 11.7.18: Press conference shuffle

On today’s show, we join President Donald Trump live as he holds a news conference follouseowing the results of last night’s midterm election which gave Democrats control over the House; David Hochberg, VP of Lending at Perl Mortgage tells us a “tale of two borrowers”, Dr. John Duffy talks about some of the cautions to keep in mind for marijuana use – and the contrast to other recreational and medicinal substances – amid growing legalization action across the country, and more.