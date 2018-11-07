WASHINGTON, DC - NOVEMBER 07: (AFP OUT) U.S. President Donald Trump points to reporters during a news conference a day after the midterm elections on November 7, 2018 in the East Room of the White House in Washington, DC. Republicans kept the Senate majority but lost control of the House to the Democrats. (Photo by Al Drago - Pool/Getty Images)
Bill and Wendy Full Show 11.7.18: Press conference shuffle
On today’s show, we join President Donald Trump live as he holds a news conference follouseowing the results of last night’s midterm election which gave Democrats control over the House; David Hochberg, VP of Lending at Perl Mortgage tells us a “tale of two borrowers”, Dr. John Duffy talks about some of the cautions to keep in mind for marijuana use – and the contrast to other recreational and medicinal substances – amid growing legalization action across the country, and more.